You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery 64 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11850H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5421 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1010 grams less (around 2.23 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (105.5 vs 150.7 square inches) Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 90-123% higher FPS

Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 321.3 x 212 x 20.9 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.82 inches 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~69% Side bezels 5.7 mm 6 mm Colors Silver Black, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 300:1 800:1 Response time 25 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Latitude 5421 220 nits G15 5520 (2022) +14% 250 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 15.2 V 13.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 90 / 130 W 180 / 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Latitude 5421 2.822 TFLOPS G15 5520 (2022) +164% 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.