Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5421 or Inspiron 15 5515 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5421 vs Inspiron 15 5515

54 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5421
VS
48 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5515
Dell Latitude 5421
Dell Inspiron 15 5515
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 64 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5421 and Inspiron 15 5515 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5421
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 64 against 41 watt-hours
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (105.5 vs 126.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5515
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5421
vs
Inspiron 15 5515

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
Dimensions 321.3 x 212 x 20.9 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.82 inches		 356 x 228.9 x 14.6-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.57-0.7 inches
Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~82.4%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 300:1 600:1
sRGB color space - 55.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 38.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 39.5%
Response time 25 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 5421
220 nits
Inspiron 15 5515 +14%
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 896 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
Latitude 5421 +155%
2.822 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 5515
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Latitude 5421 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
2. Dell Latitude 5421 vs Latitude 5420
3. Dell Inspiron 15 5515 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
4. Dell Inspiron 15 5515 vs Inspiron 14 5415
5. Dell Inspiron 15 5515 vs Inspiron 15 3505
6. Dell Inspiron 15 5515 vs Inspiron 15 7506

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 5515 and Latitude 5421 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский