Dell Latitude 5421 vs Latitude 3420

50 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5421
VS
40 out of 100
Dell Latitude 3420
Dell Latitude 5421
Dell Latitude 3420
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 64 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5421 and Latitude 3420 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5421
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 64 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (105.5 vs 114.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3420
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5421
vs
Latitude 3420

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.52 kg (3.35 lbs)
Dimensions 321.3 x 212 x 20.9 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.82 inches		 326 x 226 x 17.6 mm
12.83 x 8.9 x 0.69 inches
Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 737 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~73.3%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 300:1 300:1
Response time 25 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 5421
220 nits
Latitude 3420
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 2
L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Latitude 5421 +137%
1422
Latitude 3420
599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 5421 +474%
6374
Latitude 3420
1110
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Latitude 5421
2.822 TFLOPS
Latitude 3420
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
