You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 64 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11850H - Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5421 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 64 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Backlit keyboard

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (105.5 vs 114.2 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3420 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.52 kg (3.35 lbs) Dimensions 321.3 x 212 x 20.9 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.82 inches 326 x 226 x 17.6 mm

12.83 x 8.9 x 0.69 inches Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 737 cm2 (114.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~73.3% Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.1 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 300:1 300:1 Response time 25 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Latitude 5421 220 nits Latitude 3420 220 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 15.2 V 11.25 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.8 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz - Cores 6 2 Threads 12 2 L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Latitude 5421 +137% 1422 Latitude 3420 599 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Latitude 5421 +474% 6374 Latitude 3420 1110 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Latitude 5421 1757 Latitude 3420 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Latitude 5421 9442 Latitude 3420 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX450 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Latitude 5421 2.822 TFLOPS Latitude 3420 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.