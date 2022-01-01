Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5421 or Latitude 5330 – what's better?

50 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5421
VS
46 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5330
Dell Latitude 5421
Dell Latitude 5330
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 64 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5421 and Latitude 5330 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5421
  • Can run popular games at about 53-73% higher FPS
  • Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 64 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5330
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (98.3 vs 105.5 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5421
vs
Latitude 5330

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 321.3 x 212 x 20.9 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.82 inches		 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.92 mm
12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches
Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~76.9%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 300:1 -
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness
Latitude 5421
220 nits
Latitude 5330 +14%
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 60 / 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Latitude 5421 +13%
1541
Latitude 5330
1368
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 5421 +76%
6353
Latitude 5330
3601
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 5421 +80%
9442
Latitude 5330
5234

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16
GPU performance
Latitude 5421 +97%
2.822 TFLOPS
Latitude 5330
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
