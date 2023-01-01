Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 Battery - 41 Wh 58 Wh 100 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) - AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5430 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs) Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (105.5 vs 136.4 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) Features a much bigger (~144%) battery – 100 against 41 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~144%) battery – 100 against 41 watt-hours Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits 102% sharper screen – 226 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.36 kg (3 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm

14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~84.3% Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.6 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM Noise level (max. load) 50 dB 46.1 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 500:1 1331:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4% Response time 25 ms 43 ms Max. brightness Latitude 5430 220 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +127% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 58 Wh 100 Wh Voltage 11.25 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W 96 W Cable length 1 meters 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 348 / 380 / 430 grams 359 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB TGP 45 W 50 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1000 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1250 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 1280 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance Latitude 5430 1.43 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +124% 3.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 85 dB 82.3 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.