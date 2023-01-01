Dell Latitude 5430 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5430
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (105.5 vs 136.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
- Features a much bigger (~144%) battery – 100 against 41 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
- 102% sharper screen – 226 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.36 kg (3 lbs)
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches
|357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm
14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches
|Area
|681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
|880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|~84.3%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|5616 RPM
|Noise level (max. load)
|50 dB
|46.1 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|226 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Contrast
|500:1
|1331:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|88.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.4%
|Response time
|25 ms
|43 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|60 / 65 / 90 W
|96 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|348 / 380 / 430 grams
|359 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6 (2P + 4E)
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|10 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Latitude 5430 +44%
1567
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 5430 +15%
6072
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Latitude 5430 +40%
1578
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5725
6907
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|50 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1000 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1400 MHz
|1250 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|3.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|512
|1280
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|85 dB
|82.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|4x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
