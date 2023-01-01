Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5430 or MacBook Pro 16 (2023) – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5430 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

48 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5430
VS
73 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
Dell Latitude 5430
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
Display
3456 x 2234
Battery
100 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5430 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5430
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 790 grams less (around 1.74 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (105.5 vs 136.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~144%) battery – 100 against 41 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 127% sharper screen – 254 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5430
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.36 kg (3 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
Dimensions 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~86.2%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) - 43.2 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 504000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99%
Response time 25 ms 63 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 5430
220 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +127%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Full charging time - 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W 140 W
Cable length 1 meters 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 380 / 430 grams 353 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz -
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 10 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 35 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1398 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 76
GPU performance
Latitude 5430
1.43 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +376%
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 86.1 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023):
    - Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction.
    - Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

