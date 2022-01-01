You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 41 Wh 58 Wh 67 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5430 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 53-73% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 67 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits

40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.36 kg (3 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Dimensions 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm

12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~80.6% Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.6 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 500:1 - sRGB color space - 100% Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness Latitude 5430 220 nits ZenBook 14 UM425 +82% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 58 Wh 67 Wh Voltage 11.25 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W 65 / 100 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz Cores 6 6 Threads 8 12 L3 Cache 10 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Latitude 5430 +37% 1448 ZenBook 14 UM425 1059 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Latitude 5430 3816 ZenBook 14 UM425 +20% 4592 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Latitude 5430 n/a ZenBook 14 UM425 1121 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Latitude 5430 n/a ZenBook 14 UM425 6850

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) GeForce MX450 TGP 45 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1400 MHz - FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance Latitude 5430 1.43 TFLOPS ZenBook 14 UM425 +97% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.