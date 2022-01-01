Dell Latitude 5430 vs Latitude 5330 45 out of 100 VS 47 out of 100 Dell Latitude 5430 Dell Latitude 5330

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 41 Wh 58 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1265U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5430 Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5330 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (98.3 vs 105.5 square inches)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.36 kg (3 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.92 mm

12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~76.9% Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 500:1 - Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness Latitude 5430 220 nits Latitude 5330 +14% 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 58 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage 11.25 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W 60 / 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1265U Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 6 6 Threads 8 8 L3 Cache 10 MB 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Latitude 5430 +6% 1448 Latitude 5330 1368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Latitude 5430 +6% 3816 Latitude 5330 3601

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 45 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance Latitude 5430 1.43 TFLOPS Latitude 5330 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.