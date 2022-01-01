Dell Latitude 5430 vs Latitude 5421 44 out of 100 VS 50 out of 100 Dell Latitude 5430 Dell Latitude 5421

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5430 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5421 Can run popular games at about 53-73% higher FPS

Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 64 against 41 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.36 kg (3 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) Dimensions 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches 321.3 x 212 x 20.9 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.82 inches Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~79.3% Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 500:1 300:1 Response time 25 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Latitude 5430 220 nits Latitude 5421 220 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 58 Wh 64 Wh Voltage 11.25 V 15.2 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W 90 / 130 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11850H Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 6 6 Threads 8 12 L3 Cache 10 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Latitude 5430 1448 Latitude 5421 +6% 1541 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Latitude 5430 3816 Latitude 5421 +66% 6353 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Latitude 5430 n/a Latitude 5421 1757 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Latitude 5430 5533 Latitude 5421 +71% 9442

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 45 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1400 MHz - FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance Latitude 5430 1.43 TFLOPS Latitude 5421 +97% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.