Dell Latitude 5431 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

46 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5431
VS
61 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Dell Latitude 5431
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5431 and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5431
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 64 against 49.9 watt-hours
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
  • 103% sharper screen – 227 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5431
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 321.35 x 212 x 20.95 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.82 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber - Yes

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1069:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 5431
220 nits
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +82%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Latitude 5431
1.41 TFLOPS
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +84%
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
