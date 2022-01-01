You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 12700H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5431 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 910 grams less (around 2.01 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (105.5 vs 148.2 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600) Can run popular games at about 437-596% higher FPS

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 90 against 64 watt-hours

153% sharper screen – 283 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 220 nits

Display has support for touch input

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 321.35 x 212 x 20.95 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.82 inches 362 x 264 x 19.9 mm

14.25 x 10.39 x 0.78 inches Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~77.7% Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.7 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 2

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type TN LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Latitude 5431 220 nits ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600) +150% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 90 Wh Voltage 15.2 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 105 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1305 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1642 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type DDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Latitude 5431 1.41 TFLOPS ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600) +794% 12.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.