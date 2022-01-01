Dell Latitude 5431 vs Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5431
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 910 grams less (around 2.01 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (105.5 vs 148.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600)
- Can run popular games at about 437-596% higher FPS
- Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 90 against 64 watt-hours
- 153% sharper screen – 283 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 220 nits
- Display has support for touch input
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321.35 x 212 x 20.95 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.82 inches
|362 x 264 x 19.9 mm
14.25 x 10.39 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|~77.7%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|8.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|283 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12
|14
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1511
1768
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7030
11986
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1328
1780
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6624
16444
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|105 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1305 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1642 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|DDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
