Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5431 Can run popular games at about 268-366% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 64 against 39 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 321.35 x 212 x 20.95 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.82 inches 320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm

12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~77.6% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.4 mm Colors Gray White Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Max. brightness Latitude 5431 220 nits Vivobook Go 14 Flip 220 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 39 Wh Voltage 15.2 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 90 / 130 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP 15 W 6 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8 GPU performance Latitude 5431 +488% 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook Go 14 Flip 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x256 GB 1x64 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v4.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

