You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3024 x 1964 Battery - 42 Wh 54 Wh 70 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 0GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5440 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs) User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 70 against 42 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 70 against 42 watt-hours Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio 62% sharper screen – 254 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

62% sharper screen – 254 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 321.4 x 212 x 19.1 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~84.6% Side bezels 5.8 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level (max. load) - 49.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3024 x 1964 Size 14 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 157 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 48900:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.3% Response time 35 ms 49 ms Max. brightness Latitude 5440 400 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 54 Wh 70 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 60 / 65 / 100 W 67 / 96 W Cable length 1 meters 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 380 / 430 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 64 GPU performance Latitude 5440 2.703 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +92% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 0GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 84.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

