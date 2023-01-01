You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Battery - 42 Wh 54 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 0GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5440 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (105.5 vs 139.2 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5630 Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 54 against 42 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 54 against 42 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) Dimensions 321.4 x 212 x 19.1 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75 inches 356.78 x 251.7 x 15.42-18.2 mm

14.05 x 9.91 x 0.61-0.72 inches Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 898 cm2 (139.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~82.7% Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.1 mm Colors Gray Silver, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 800:1 Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Latitude 5440 +60% 400 nits Inspiron 16 5630 250 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 54 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 15 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 60 / 65 / 100 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 380 / 430 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP - 45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance Latitude 5440 +89% 2.703 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 5630 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 0GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 13.3 x 9.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.