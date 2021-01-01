Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5520 or VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5520 vs ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)

Dell Latitude 5520
VS
ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
Dell Latitude 5520
From $1049
ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
From $580
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 42 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5520 and ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5520
  • Can run popular games at about 72-98% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5520
vs
VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)

Case

Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 357.8 mm (14.09 inches) 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 233.3 mm (9.19 inches) 235 mm (9.25 inches)
Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79.5%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Silver White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness
Latitude 5520
220 nits
VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) +36%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 90 / 130 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2220 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1531 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1594 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 896 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Latitude 5520 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Dell Latitude 5520 and Dell Alienware m15 R4
3. Dell Latitude 5520 and Dell Alienware m15 R3
4. Dell Latitude 5520 and Dell G5 15 5500
5. Dell Latitude 5520 and Dell Inspiron 15 5505
6. ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) and Dell XPS 15 9500
7. ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) and Dell G5 15 5500
8. ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) and ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
9. ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) and ASUS VivoBook 15 M513

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) and Dell Latitude 5520 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский