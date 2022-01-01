Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5520 or ZenBook 14 UM425 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5520 vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425

43 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5520
53 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 67 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5520 and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5520
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 67 against 42 watt-hours
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (103.8 vs 129.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5520
vs
ZenBook 14 UM425

Case

Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Dimensions 357.8 x 233.3 x 19.8 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.78 inches		 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm
12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~80.6%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness
Latitude 5520
220 nits
ZenBook 14 UM425 +82%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 90 / 130 W 65 / 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Latitude 5520
2.822 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14 UM425
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2220 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

