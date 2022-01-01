You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 42 Wh 63 Wh 67 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5520 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 67 against 42 watt-hours

Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits

57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (103.8 vs 129.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 233.3 x 19.8 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.78 inches 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm

12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~80.6% Side bezels 6.2 mm 4.6 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 500:1 - sRGB color space - 100% Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness Latitude 5520 220 nits ZenBook 14 UM425 +82% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 63 Wh 67 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 90 / 130 W 65 / 100 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 4 GHz Cores 4 6 Threads 8 12 L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon RX Vega 7 Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Latitude 5520 +11% 1171 ZenBook 14 UM425 1059 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Latitude 5520 3901 ZenBook 14 UM425 +18% 4592 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Latitude 5520 n/a ZenBook 14 UM425 1121 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Latitude 5520 n/a ZenBook 14 UM425 6850

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX450 Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Latitude 5520 2.822 TFLOPS ZenBook 14 UM425 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2220 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.