Dell Latitude 5520 vs G5 15 5500
Dell Latitude 5520
From $1049
Dell G5 15 5500
From $869
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
63
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
62
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
59
NanoReview Score
57
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5520
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.4 vs 143.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5500
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 51 against 42 watt-hours
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|Width
|357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
|365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
|Height
|233.3 mm (9.19 inches)
|254 mm (10 inches)
|Thickness
|19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~72.3%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|10.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|500:1
|1502:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|55.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|37.9%
|Response time
|25 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 90 / 130 W
|180 / 230 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2220 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4030
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|896
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
