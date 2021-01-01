Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5520 or Inspiron 14 5402 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5520 vs Inspiron 14 5402

Dell Latitude 5520
VS
Dell Inspiron 14 5402
Dell Latitude 5520
From $1049
Dell Inspiron 14 5402
From $379
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 53 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5520 and Inspiron 14 5402 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5520
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5402
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 53 against 42 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (107.7 vs 129.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5520
vs
Inspiron 14 5402

Case

Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 357.8 mm (14.09 inches) 321.3 mm (12.65 inches)
Height 233.3 mm (9.19 inches) 216.2 mm (8.51 inches)
Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches) 16.7-17.9 mm (0.66-0.7 inches)
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~77.8%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 500:1
sRGB color space - 60%
Response time 25 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 5520
220 nits
Inspiron 14 5402 +36%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 15.2 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 90 / 130 W 45 / 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2220 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) -
Shading units 896 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Latitude 5520 vs MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Latitude 5520 vs Alienware m15 R4
3. Latitude 5520 vs Alienware m15 R3
4. Latitude 5520 vs G5 15 5500
5. Latitude 5520 vs Inspiron 15 5505
6. Inspiron 14 5402 vs XPS 15 9500
7. Inspiron 14 5402 vs G3 15 3500
8. Inspiron 14 5402 vs G5 15 5505 SE
9. Inspiron 14 5402 vs Inspiron 15 5505
10. Inspiron 14 5402 vs Inspiron 15 3505

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 14 5402 and Latitude 5520 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский