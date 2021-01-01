Latitude 5520 or Inspiron 15 3510 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery - 42 Wh 63 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5520 Can run popular games at about 1054-1437% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0

Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Case Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 233.3 x 19.8 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.78 inches 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79.5% Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.6 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 500:1 400:1 Response time 25 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Latitude 5520 220 nits Inspiron 15 3510 220 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 63 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.25 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 / 90 / 130 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP - 5 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 200 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units 896 96 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Latitude 5520 +1916% 2.822 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 3510 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 8 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2220 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

