Dell Latitude 5520 vs Latitude 5330
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5520
- Can run popular games at about 53-73% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5330
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
- 66% sharper screen – 166 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (98.3 vs 129.4 square inches)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.8 x 233.3 x 19.8 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.78 inches
|305.7 x 207.5 x 16.92 mm
12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|634 cm2 (98.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~76.9%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|500:1
|-
|Response time
|25 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 90 / 130 W
|60 / 65 / 90 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1171
Latitude 5330 +17%
1368
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 5520 +8%
3901
3601
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2220 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
