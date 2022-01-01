Dell Latitude 5521 vs Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5521
- Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 64 against 52 watt-hours
- Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
- 42% sharper screen – 142 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.8 x 233 x 22.6 mm
14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89 inches
|355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm
14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
|849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.5%
|~87.4%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|5.5 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|-
|Contrast
|500:1
|-
|Response time
|25 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|100 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|10
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1409
Swift X SFX16-52G +16%
1640
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6298
Swift X SFX16-52G +36%
8547
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Latitude 5521 +4%
1726
1658
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 5521 +7%
9205
8633
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1550 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
