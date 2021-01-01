Dell Latitude 5521 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Dell Latitude 5521
From $1650
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
From $1999
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5521
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 70 against 64 watt-hours
- 154% sharper screen – 254 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (107.1 vs 129.3 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.8 x 233 x 22.6 mm
14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89 inches
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.5%
|~84.6%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6241 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|49.5 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|500:1
|48900:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.3%
|Response time
|25 ms
|49 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|67 / 96 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|274 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|10
|Threads
|12
|10
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1402
1649
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5887
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +103%
11945
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Latitude 5521 +19%
1726
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9205
11431
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|30 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1296 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|84.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
