Dell Latitude 5521 vs 5320 (2-in-1)

49 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5521
VS
45 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
Dell Latitude 5521
Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5521 and 5320 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5521
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 64 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
  • 66% sharper screen – 166 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (98.3 vs 129.3 square inches)
Latitude 5521
Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Dimensions 357.8 x 233 x 22.6 mm
14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89 inches		 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.9 mm
12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2) 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~76.9%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 25 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 45 / 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12
GPU performance
Latitude 5521 +236%
2.822 TFLOPS
Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
