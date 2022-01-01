You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 64 Wh 97 Wh - 42 Wh 63 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11850H - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5521 Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 64 against 42 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)

66% sharper screen – 166 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (98.3 vs 129.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 233 x 22.6 mm

14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89 inches 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.9 mm

12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2) 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~76.9% Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 500:1 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time 25 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Latitude 5521 n/a Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 97 Wh 42 Wh 63 Wh Voltage 15.2 V 11.4 V Full charging time - 3:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 45 / 65 / 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12 GPU performance Latitude 5521 +236% 2.822 TFLOPS Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.