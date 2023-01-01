Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5530 or MacBook Pro 16 (2023) – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5530 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

40 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5530
VS
77 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
Dell Latitude 5530
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
3456 x 2234
Battery
100 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5530 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~144%) battery – 100 against 41 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 154% sharper screen – 254 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5530
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
Dimensions 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~86.2%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Material Plastic Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6000 RPM
Noise level (max. load) - 43.2 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches
Type TN LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Screen space comparison
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
16.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 118 in2
Latitude 5530
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~13% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 504000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99%
Response time 25 ms 63 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 5530
220 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +127%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.2 V -
Full charging time - 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W 140 W
Cable length 1 meters 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 300 / 325 / 405 grams 353 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1-2.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz -
Cores 4 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 25 W 35 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1398 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 76
GPU performance
Latitude 5530
2.822 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +141%
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 2x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2 (4 tweeters and 2 woofers)
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - ~86.1 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on Latitude 5530:
    - Has an optional IR emitter/Ambient Light Sensor (ALS) in some configurations.
Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023):
    - Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction.
    - Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Latitude 5530 and Latitude 5520
2. Dell Latitude 5530 and Latitude 5540
3. Dell Latitude 5530 and Latitude 7330
4. Dell Latitude 5530 and Latitude 7530
5. Dell Latitude 5530 and Latitude 5430
6. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and Pro 15 (2019)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and Pro 15 (2018)
8. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and Dell Alienware m18
9. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
10. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and Pro 16 (2021)
Compare other laptops (760+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and Dell Latitude 5530 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский