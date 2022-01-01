Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5530 or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5530 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

43 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5530
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Dell Latitude 5530
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 76 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5530 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 167-228% higher FPS
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~85%) battery – 76 against 41 watt-hours
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • 116% sharper screen – 216 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (109.7 vs 129.4 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5530
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~80.2%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 216 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 85.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.4%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable - No
Fast charging - Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position - Left
Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 565 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 10 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock - 1700 MHz
GPU boost clock - 2000 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64
GPU performance
Latitude 5530
2.822 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +304%
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Latitude 5530 vs Latitude 5520
2. Dell Latitude 5530 vs Latitude 5420
3. Dell Latitude 5530 vs Latitude 7430
4. Dell Latitude 5530 vs Latitude 5531
5. Dell Latitude 5530 vs Precision 3570
6. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
7. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
8. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
9. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Dell Alienware x15 R2
10. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Razer Blade 14 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Dell Latitude 5530 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский