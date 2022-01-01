You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Battery - 41 Wh 58 Wh 76 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530 Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 167-228% higher FPS

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~85%) battery – 76 against 41 watt-hours

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

116% sharper screen – 216 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (109.7 vs 129.4 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~80.2% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 100 ppi 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 85.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.4% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Latitude 5530 220 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +127% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 58 Wh 76 Wh Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable - No Fast charging - Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position - Left Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 565 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 1700 MHz GPU boost clock - 2000 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance Latitude 5530 2.822 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +304% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.