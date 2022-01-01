Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5530 or G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5530 vs G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

45 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5530
VS
59 out of 100
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
Dell Latitude 5530
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5530 and G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1250 grams less (around 2.76 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (129.4 vs 150.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 114-156% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5530
vs
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

Case

Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 2.84 kg (6.26 lbs)
Dimensions 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches		 357.2 x 272.1 x 24.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.98 inches
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~69%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Gray Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 48 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space - 56.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 40.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 39.1%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 5530
220 nits
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) +14%
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable - No
Fast charging - Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position - Bottom
Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 567 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 10 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 90 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1695 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Latitude 5530
2.822 TFLOPS
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) +208%
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 76 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

