You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery - 41 Wh 58 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (129.4 vs 150.7 square inches) Advantages of the Dell G15 5525 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 84-114% higher FPS

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Case Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs) Dimensions 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~69% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6 mm Colors Gray Gray, Green Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 800:1 Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Latitude 5530 220 nits G15 5525 +14% 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 58 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 11.2 V 13.2 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W 180 / 240 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Base frequency 1.2 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 6 6 Threads 8 12 L3 Cache 10 MB 16 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) AMD Radeon 660M Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Latitude 5530 1521 G15 5525 +2% 1546 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Latitude 5530 4553 G15 5525 +91% 8689 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Latitude 5530 n/a G15 5525 1579 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Latitude 5530 5415 G15 5525 +103% 11006

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP - 90 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1530 MHz GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Latitude 5530 2.822 TFLOPS G15 5525 +152% 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

