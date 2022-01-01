Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5530 or Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5530 vs Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1)

45 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5530
VS
49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1)
Dell Latitude 5530
Dell Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5530 and Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1)
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 53 against 41 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 23% higher max. screen brightness: 270 vs 220 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5530
vs
Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches		 356.2 x 238.4 x 16.4-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.39 x 0.65-0.7 inches
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space - 97%
Adobe RGB profile - 62.9%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 5530
220 nits
Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) +23%
270 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable - No
Fast charging - Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position - Left
Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 294 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 10 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1650 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR4
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 24
GPU performance
Latitude 5530 +11%
2.822 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1)
2.534 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 81.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

