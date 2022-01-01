You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Battery - 41 Wh 58 Wh - 53 Wh 68 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530 Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 53 against 41 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 23% higher max. screen brightness: 270 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches 356.2 x 238.4 x 16.4-17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.39 x 0.65-0.7 inches Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.4 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 47 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 600:1 sRGB color space - 97% Adobe RGB profile - 62.9% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Latitude 5530 220 nits Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) +23% 270 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 58 Wh 53 Wh 68 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Full charging time - 4:00 hr Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable - No Fast charging - Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position - Left Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter - 294 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics 4GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1650 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR4 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 24 GPU performance Latitude 5530 +11% 2.822 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) 2.534 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 81.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.