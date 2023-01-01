You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Battery - 41 Wh 58 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530 Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Can run popular games at about 53-73% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 53-73% higher FPS User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (129.4 vs 139.2 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5630 Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio 42% sharper screen – 142 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

42% sharper screen – 142 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) Dimensions 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches 356.78 x 251.7 x 15.42-18.2 mm

14.05 x 9.91 x 0.61-0.72 inches Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 898 cm2 (139.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~82.7% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.1 mm Colors Gray Silver, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 800:1 Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Latitude 5530 220 nits Inspiron 16 5630 +14% 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 58 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage 11.2 V 15 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP - 45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance Latitude 5530 +97% 2.822 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 5630 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 13.3 x 9.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Latitude 5530: - Has an optional IR emitter/Ambient Light Sensor (ALS) in some configurations.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.