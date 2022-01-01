Dell Latitude 5530 vs Latitude 5420 45 out of 100 VS 40 out of 100 Dell Latitude 5530 Dell Latitude 5420

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 41 Wh 58 Wh - 42 Wh 63 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530 Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5420 Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (105.5 vs 129.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79.3% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.8 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 300:1 Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness Latitude 5530 220 nits Latitude 5420 220 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 58 Wh 42 Wh 63 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable - No Fast charging - Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position - Left Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Base frequency 1.2 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.7 GHz Cores 6 4 Threads 8 8 L3 Cache 10 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Latitude 5530 +25% 1433 Latitude 5420 1145 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Latitude 5530 +5% 3845 Latitude 5420 3663

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12 GPU performance Latitude 5530 +236% 2.822 TFLOPS Latitude 5420 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

