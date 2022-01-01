Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5530 or Latitude 5431 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5530 vs Latitude 5431

45 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5530
VS
45 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5431
Dell Latitude 5530
Dell Latitude 5431
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 64 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5530 and Latitude 5431 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5431
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 64 against 41 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (105.5 vs 129.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5530
vs
Latitude 5431

Case

Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
Dimensions 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches		 321.35 x 212 x 20.95 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.82 inches
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79.3%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
Latitude 5530
220 nits
Latitude 5431
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable - No
Fast charging - Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position - Left
Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 10 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 5530
3845
Latitude 5431 +80%
6916

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Latitude 5530 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
Latitude 5431
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

