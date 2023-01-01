Dell Latitude 5530 vs Latitude 5440 46 out of 100 VS 53 out of 100 Dell Latitude 5530 Dell Latitude 5440

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 41 Wh 58 Wh - 42 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 0GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5440 Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches 321.4 x 212 x 19.1 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75 inches Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79.3% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.8 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Latitude 5530 220 nits Latitude 5440 +82% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 58 Wh 42 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.2 V 11.4 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W 60 / 65 / 100 W Cable length - 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 380 / 430 grams

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 6 (2P + 4E) Threads 8 8 L3 Cache 10 MB 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Latitude 5530 +1% 1586 Latitude 5440 1574 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Latitude 5530 +1% 6064 Latitude 5440 6015 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Latitude 5530 1578 Latitude 5440 +4% 1644 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Latitude 5530 5721 Latitude 5440 +7% 6100 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock - 1065 MHz GPU boost clock - 1320 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance Latitude 5530 +4% 2.822 TFLOPS Latitude 5440 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 0GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Latitude 5530: - Has an optional IR emitter/Ambient Light Sensor (ALS) in some configurations.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.