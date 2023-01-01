Dell Latitude 5530 vs Latitude 5440
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5440
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
- 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (105.5 vs 129.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches
|321.4 x 212 x 19.1 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75 inches
|Area
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.2 V
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|60 / 65 / 90 W
|60 / 65 / 100 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|380 / 430 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6 (2P + 4E)
|6 (2P + 4E)
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|10 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Latitude 5530 +1%
1586
1574
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 5530 +1%
6064
6015
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1578
Latitude 5440 +4%
1644
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5721
Latitude 5440 +7%
6100
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Latitude 5530:
- Has an optional IR emitter/Ambient Light Sensor (ALS) in some configurations.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
