Dell Latitude 5531 vs G15 5525
Review
Performance
System and application performance
71
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
64
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
51
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
58
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
52
NanoReview Score
59
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5531
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (129.4 vs 150.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5525
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 90-122% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|2.52 kg (5.56 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.8 x 233.3 x 22.67 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89 inches
|357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
|Area
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|-
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|500:1
|800:1
|Response time
|25 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|13.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|180 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Latitude 5531 +7%
1652
1546
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 5531 +20%
10415
8689
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Latitude 5531 +11%
1752
1579
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 5531 +13%
12430
11006
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|90 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
