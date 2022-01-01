Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5531 or Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5531 vs Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)

52 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5531
VS
53 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
Dell Latitude 5531
Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5531 and Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5531
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (129.4 vs 139.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 42% sharper screen – 142 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5531
vs
Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs)
Dimensions 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.67 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89 inches		 356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~82.6%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Green
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 39.67 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 891:1
sRGB color space - 95.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 67%
Response time 25 ms 30 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 5531
220 nits
Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) +36%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 276 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 10
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16
GPU performance
Latitude 5531
2.703 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 39.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 13.3 x 9.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

