You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery - 64 Wh 97 Wh - 64 Wh 87 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12800H - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5531 Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (129.4 vs 139.3 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

42% sharper screen – 142 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.67 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89 inches 356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~82.6% Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.1 mm Colors Gray Silver, Green Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1 Noise level - 39.67 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 500:1 891:1 sRGB color space - 95.9% Adobe RGB profile - 69.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 67% Response time 25 ms 30 ms Max. brightness Latitude 5531 220 nits Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) +36% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 97 Wh 64 Wh 87 Wh Voltage 15.2 V 15.2 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 276 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance Latitude 5531 2.703 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness - 39.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 13.3 x 9.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.