Dell Latitude 5531 vs Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

52 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5531
VS
59 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
Dell Latitude 5531
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1920
Battery
CPU
GPU GeForce MX550 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5531 and Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5531
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 126% sharper screen – 226 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5531
vs
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
Dimensions 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.67 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89 inches		 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~84.4%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 3
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 1000:1
sRGB color space - 99.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 74.1%
Response time 25 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 5531
220 nits
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +36%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 486 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 40
GPU performance
Latitude 5531
2.703 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +127%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 75.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 13.5 x 9.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
