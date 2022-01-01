Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5531 or Latitude 5520 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5531 vs Latitude 5520

53 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5531
VS
43 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5520
Dell Latitude 5531
Dell Latitude 5520
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5531 and Latitude 5520 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5531
  • Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 64 against 42 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5520
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5531
vs
Latitude 5520

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Dimensions 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.67 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89 inches		 357.8 x 233.3 x 19.8 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.78 inches
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~80.4%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 500:1
Response time 25 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 5531
220 nits
Latitude 5520
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 / 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Latitude 5531 +46%
1710
Latitude 5520
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 5531 +174%
10686
Latitude 5520
3901
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz -
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance
Latitude 5531
2.703 TFLOPS
Latitude 5520 +4%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2220 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

