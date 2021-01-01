Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 7320 or Inspiron 14 7400 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 7320 vs Inspiron 14 7400

Dell Latitude 7320
VS
Dell Inspiron 14 7400
Dell Latitude 7320
From $1599
Dell Inspiron 14 7400
From $779
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 52 Wh
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 7320 and Inspiron 14 7400 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7320
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (94.7 vs 111.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 52 against 42 watt-hours
  • 25% sharper screen – 208 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 7320
vs
Inspiron 14 7400

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Width 306.5 mm (12.07 inches) 321.6 mm (12.66 inches)
Height 199.5 mm (7.85 inches) 224.5 mm (8.84 inches)
Thickness 16.4 mm (0.65 inches) 14.2-1.75 mm (0.56-0.07 inches)
Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) 722 cm2 (111.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~84.4%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 3000 RPM

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 208 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 7320 +33%
400 nits
Inspiron 14 7400
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 7.6 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 90 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

