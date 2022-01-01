You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 42 Wh 63 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1265U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7320 (2-in-1) Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5330 Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 306.5 x 199.5 x 16.4 mm

12.07 x 7.85 x 0.65 inches 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.92 mm

12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~76.9% Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 42 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Latitude 7320 (2-in-1) +60% 400 nits Latitude 5330 250 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 63 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 90 W 60 / 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 232 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Latitude 7320 (2-in-1) 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 5330 +1% 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 77.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.