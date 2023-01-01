Dell Latitude 7330 vs Latitude 5340 49 out of 100 VS 52 out of 100 Dell Latitude 7330 Dell Latitude 5340

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 41 Wh 58 Wh - 42 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1365U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7330 Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs) Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5340 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Dimensions 306.5 x 199.95 x 16.96 mm

12.07 x 7.87 x 0.67 inches 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.9 mm

12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches Area 613 cm2 (95 inches2) 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~76.9% Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.7 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 43 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type TFT VA IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1484:1 - sRGB color space 93.5% - Adobe RGB profile 68.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 66.1% - Response time 39 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Latitude 7330 400 nits Latitude 5340 400 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 58 Wh 42 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.25 V 11.4 V Full charging time 2:25 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 / 90 W 60 / 65 / 100 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 288 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Latitude 7330 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 5340 +1% 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.0 x 6.1 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Latitude 7330: - There are different options for the case material, such as Carbon Fiber Reinforced which weighs 2.50 lb (1.13 kg), Magnesium Alloy which weighs 2.13 lb (0.967 kg), and Aluminum Titan Grey which weighs 2.67 lb (1.21 kg).

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.