Review

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7330
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5340
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Dimensions 306.5 x 199.95 x 16.96 mm
12.07 x 7.87 x 0.67 inches		 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.9 mm
12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches
Area 613 cm2 (95 inches2) 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~76.9%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 43 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type TFT VA IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1484:1 -
sRGB color space 93.5% -
Adobe RGB profile 68.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 66.1% -
Response time 39 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 7330
400 nits
Latitude 5340
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:25 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 / 90 W 60 / 65 / 100 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 288 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
Latitude 7330
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 5340 +1%
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 6.1 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Latitude 7330:
    - There are different options for the case material, such as Carbon Fiber Reinforced which weighs 2.50 lb (1.13 kg), Magnesium Alloy which weighs 2.13 lb (0.967 kg), and Aluminum Titan Grey which weighs 2.67 lb (1.21 kg).
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

