Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 7420 or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

Dell Latitude 7420 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Dell Latitude 7420
VS
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Dell Latitude 7420
From $1549
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1920
Battery 100 Wh
CPU
GPU -
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 7420 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7420
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (103.8 vs 136.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Features a much bigger (~138%) battery – 100 against 42 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 44% sharper screen – 226 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 7420
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 321.3 mm (12.65 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 208.6 mm (8.21 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~84.3%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level - 46.1 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1331:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time 35 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 7420
400 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 / 90 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock - 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 640 1280
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 2666 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Latitude 7420 or Dell XPS 15 9500
2. Dell Latitude 7420 or Dell Inspiron 14 5402
3. Dell Latitude 7420 or Dell Inspiron 14 7400
4. Dell Latitude 7420 or Dell Inspiron 13 7306
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or Dell XPS 15 9500
6. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Dell Latitude 7420 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский