Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7420 (2-in-1) Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (95.5 vs 103.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) Dimensions 321.3 x 208.6 x 17 mm

12.65 x 8.21 x 0.67 inches 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm

11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~84.5% Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.7 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 44.9 dB 35 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 157 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 35 ms 30 ms Max. brightness Latitude 7420 (2-in-1) 400 nits ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 63 Wh 56 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 90 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 310 gramm 360 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Latitude 7420 (2-in-1) 1.41 TFLOPS ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) +255% 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 82.7 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.