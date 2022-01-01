Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 7420 (2-in-1) or ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) – what's better?

Dell Latitude 7420 (2-in-1) vs Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

50 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7420 (2-in-1)
VS
64 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
Dell Latitude 7420 (2-in-1)
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 56 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 7420 (2-in-1) and Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7420 (2-in-1)
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (95.5 vs 103.8 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 7420 (2-in-1)
vs
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
Dimensions 321.3 x 208.6 x 17 mm
12.65 x 8.21 x 0.67 inches		 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm
11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches
Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~84.5%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 44.9 dB 35 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms 30 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 90 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 310 gramm 360 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
Latitude 7420 (2-in-1)
1.41 TFLOPS
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) +255%
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 82.7 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 and Dell Latitude 7420 (2-in-1)
2. Dell Latitude 5420 and Dell Latitude 7420 (2-in-1)
3. Dell Latitude 7430 and Dell Latitude 7420 (2-in-1)
4. Dell Latitude 5430 and Dell Latitude 7420 (2-in-1)
5. Dell Latitude 7320 (2-in-1) and Dell Latitude 7420 (2-in-1)
6. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
7. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
8. Dell Alienware x14 and Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
9. ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 and Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) and Dell Latitude 7420 (2-in-1) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский