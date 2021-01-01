Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 7420 or VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) – what's better?

Dell Latitude 7420 vs ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

53 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7420
VS
46 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
Dell Latitude 7420
From $1549
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
From $800
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 42 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 7420 and ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7420
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 200 nits
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 7420
vs
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

Case

Weight 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 321.3 mm (12.65 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 208.6 mm (8.21 inches) 215 mm (8.46 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 18.3 mm (0.72 inches)
Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) 697 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~77.5%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Latitude 7420 +100%
400 nits
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
200 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 90 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Latitude 7420
1.41 TFLOPS
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) +33%
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Latitude 7420 or XPS 15 9500
2. Latitude 7420 or Inspiron 14 5402
3. Latitude 7420 or Inspiron 14 7400
4. Latitude 7420 or Latitude 7520
5. VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) or VivoBook S14 M433
6. VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) or VivoBook S15 S533
7. VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) or Inspiron 14 7400
8. VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) or VivoBook S14 S433
9. VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) or VivoBook S14 S435

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) and Dell Latitude 7420 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский