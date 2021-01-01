Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 7420 or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 7420 vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

53 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7420
VS
57 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Dell Latitude 7420
From $1549
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
From $750
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 67 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 7420 and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7420
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 67 against 42 watt-hours
  • Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (95.8 vs 103.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 7420
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Case

Weight 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Width 321.3 mm (12.65 inches) 304.2 mm (11.98 inches)
Height 208.6 mm (8.21 inches) 203 mm (7.99 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~78.9%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Pink
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 90 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 640 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
Latitude 7420 +27%
1.41 TFLOPS
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Latitude 7420 and XPS 15 9500
2. Dell Latitude 7420 and Inspiron 14 5402
3. Dell Latitude 7420 and Inspiron 14 7400
4. Dell Latitude 7420 and Latitude 7520
5. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and Dell XPS 13 9310
6. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
7. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and VivoBook 14 M413
8. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and Dell Inspiron 14 5402
9. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and Flip S13 OLED UX371

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and Dell Latitude 7420 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский