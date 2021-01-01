Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 7420 or ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 7420 vs ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482

53 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7420
VS
58 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
Dell Latitude 7420
From $1549
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 70 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 7420 and ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7420
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (103.8 vs 111.4 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 70 against 42 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 7420
vs
ZenBook Duo 14 UX482

Case

Weight 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs)
Width 321.3 mm (12.65 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 208.6 mm (8.21 inches) 222 mm (8.74 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 17.3 mm (0.68 inches)
Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) 719 cm2 (111.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~75.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 145°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 45.9 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1292:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 99.3%
Response time 35 ms 51 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 90 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 640 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Latitude 7420
1.41 TFLOPS
ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 75.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

