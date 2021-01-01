Dell Latitude 7420 vs G7 17 7700
Dell Latitude 7420
From $1549
Dell G7 17 7700
From $1379
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
84
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
52
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
62
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
63
NanoReview Score
71
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7420
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1390 grams less (around 3.06 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 42% more compact case (103.8 vs 179 square inches)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- 24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 135-185% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~131%) battery – 97 against 42 watt-hours
- Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
|2.85 kg (6.28 lbs)
|Width
|321.3 mm (12.65 inches)
|398.2 mm (15.68 inches)
|Height
|208.6 mm (8.21 inches)
|290 mm (11.42 inches)
|Thickness
|17 mm (0.67 inches)
|19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches)
|Area
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.6%
|~71.4%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|7.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|95%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|73%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|73%
|Response time
|35 ms
|9 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 90 W
|130 / 240 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 6.5 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Latitude 7420 +7%
1291
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3630
G7 17 7700 +54%
5599
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Latitude 7420 +5%
510
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
G7 17 7700 +37%
2732
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|-
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1