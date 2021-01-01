Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 7420 or Inspiron 15 3501 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 7420 vs Inspiron 15 3501

52 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7420
VS
36 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3501
Dell Latitude 7420
From $1549
Dell Inspiron 15 3501
From $479
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 42 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 7420 and Inspiron 15 3501 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7420
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (103.8 vs 140.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3501
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 7420
vs
Inspiron 15 3501

Case

Weight 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
Width 321.3 mm (12.65 inches) 363.9 mm (14.33 inches)
Height 208.6 mm (8.21 inches) 249 mm (9.8 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 18-19.9 mm (0.71-0.78 inches)
Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~74.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 9.3 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 400:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 7420 +82%
400 nits
Inspiron 15 3501
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 90 W 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz -
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Latitude 7420 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 3501
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 2666 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs Dell Latitude 7420
2. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) vs Dell Latitude 7420
3. Dell Latitude 5420 vs Dell Latitude 7420
4. Dell Inspiron 13 7306 vs Dell Latitude 7420
5. Dell G3 15 3500 vs Dell Inspiron 15 3501
6. Dell G5 15 5505 SE vs Dell Inspiron 15 3501

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 3501 and Latitude 7420 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский