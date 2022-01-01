Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) or Swift 3 (SF314-43) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)

47 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
VS
50 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)
Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)
CPU
RAM
Storage

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 54 against 48 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-43)

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
Dimensions 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches		 322.8 x 212.2 x 15.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.63 inches
Area 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~78.9%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Green Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15 V -
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.3 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

