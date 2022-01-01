Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 54 against 48 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches
|322.8 x 212.2 x 15.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
|685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.6%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Green
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15 V
|-
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1243
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5001
3669
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|28
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|7
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
