Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) or Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) vs Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)

47 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
VS
47 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 54 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) and Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 19% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 210 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
vs
Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
Dimensions 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches		 321.5 x 211.3 x 16.3-17.9 mm
12.66 x 8.32 x 0.64-0.7 inches
Area 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~79.5%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Green Blue
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 37.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 500:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 44%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 42.5%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15 V 11.25 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 333 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.3 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 7
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254-CG Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 80.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
2. Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) or Dell Latitude 7420 (2-in-1)
3. Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) or Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
4. Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) or Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
5. Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) or Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
6. Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) or Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) and 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский