Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) Can run popular games at about 79-108% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) Dimensions 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches Area 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~79.6% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.3 mm Colors Green Gray Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 600:1 657:1 sRGB color space - 56.2% Adobe RGB profile - 38.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 38.6% Response time 35 ms 24 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) 250 nits Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 15 V 11.25 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 276 gramm

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.3 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 6 6 Threads 12 8 L3 Cache 16 MB 10 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) 1243 Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) +14% 1414 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) +34% 5001 Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) 3744

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 10-45 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 16 GPU performance Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) +144% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254-CG Realtek ALC3254-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

