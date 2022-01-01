You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 54 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 Can run popular games at about 233-317% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 54% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs) Dimensions 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches 314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches Area 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~79.6% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.3 mm Colors Green Green Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 51.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 1142:1 sRGB color space - 99.3% Adobe RGB profile - 69.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.8% Response time 35 ms 28 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) 250 nits Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage 15 V 15 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 496 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 10-45 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 40 GPU performance Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 +423% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 32 GB 40 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254-CG - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.